NATIXIS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE

The operation will contribute to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector. The ambitious policy decarbonisation strategy targets set in the 2030 require significant investment in renewable energy production capacity, notably in wind energy infrastructure in Europe. This in turn requires a scale up of the supply chain manufacturing industry and the ability to deliver components, services, and materials in a timely manner. It also requires an increased access to advance payment and performance guarantee lines for the OEMs, in a context of financial pressure (growing order books and challenges from rising inflation and high interest rates) and with commercial banks reaching their exposure concentration limits vis-a-vis OEMs. The current situation in the guarantee market for wind projects is exacerbated by the relatively limited number of EU commercial banks providing such demanded guarantees in Europe. The operation, by specifically addressing the increasing bottleneck associated with the provision of guarantees to OEMs, will enable the activation of under-utilised already-installed strategic Net-Zero technology manufacturing capacity. That will occur through wind energy OEM suppliers in Europe, whose capacity would otherwise go idle and potentially be lost in part. This enabling effect will help support the proper functioning and the access to finance of the entire wind-energy supply chain and will, in turn, contribute to deploying additional renewable energy generation capacity that will eventually be installed in Europe. The operation would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.