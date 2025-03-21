COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Electrification and rehabilitation of a rail corridor comprising of two lines and about 50 km across the metropolitan area of San Jose de Costa Rica to run tram-train services. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.
The EIB operation aims to finance the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the great metropolitan area of San Jose (Costa Rica) as well as the acquisition of new electric trains. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. Co-financing with the Central America Bank of Economic Integration (CABEI) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the project will optimise frequencies, electrify and rebuild infrastructure, improve crossings, modernise tracks, signalling, crossing areas or traffic control systems which in turn will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area with modern, accessible, and safe transportation.
Through the support to this Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative, the EIB operation will complement the financing of other IFIs by supporting the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the Great Metropolitan area of San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, as well as the acquisition of new electric trains, in order to run tram-train services.
EIB presence will ensure the application of the highest technical, environmental, social and economic standards in the project preparation and implementation. Moreover, EIB contribution to the operation brings an important transfer of knowledge in terms of sectorial expertise and ensures diversification of IFIs resources to finance an strategic project for Costa Rica.
It is expected that the project will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area and the access to jobs and education with modern, accessible, green and safe public transportation, while supporting several SDGs.
If it were located in the EU, the project would fall within the scope of Annex I of the EIA Directive. A preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in order to identify the key environmental and social risks was completed in accordance with the national legislation of Costa Rica. Concerning the social impacts, the project may require resettlement of some households and businesses. Project impacts, compliance of the performed ESIA with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, the need for further assessments to complement it, as well as the need for a Resettlement Policy Framework and/or Resettlement Action Plan will be analysed during appraisal. The project's key Environmental and Social documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures. Overall, the project is expected to contribute to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention. The project is also expected to bring social benefits in terms of improving mobility, especially for people without access to motorised private transport.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
