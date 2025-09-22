CLINICAL CENTERS PHASE II

Fiche récapitulative
The project comprises phase II of the reconstruction, extension and equipping of the Republic of Serbia's four Clinical Centres (multi-speciality university teaching hospitals) in Belgrade, Kragujevac, Nis and Novi Sad. The project promoter is the Ministry of Health (MoH) of the Republic of Serbia. MoH is also responsible for the implementation of Clinical Centers (Phase I) project which is expected to be completed at end of 2025. In detail, phase II involves the new construction, refurbishment and completion of existing buildings for the Clinical Centre of Serbia in Belgrade, the extension and reconstruction of medical infrastructure at the Clinical Centre Kragujevac, the construction of additional facilities at the University Clinical Centre of Vojvodina in Novi Sad, and the reconstruction and extension of infrastructure for the Clinical Centre Nis.
The aim is to improve the access to, and quality of, integrated hospital services across Serbia, with a focus on tertiary and highly specialised care. The project will serve the population of the Republic of Serbia for highly specialised hospital services, and the population in the catchment area of each Clinical Centre for general and specialised hospital services. The investment will improve geographical access to better hospital services and the creation of a healthy and affordable living environment.
The Project aims to provide top-quality and safe acute tertiary-level hospital services comparable to European healthcare standards. It addresses the sub-optimal investment situation for healthcare infrastructure, caused by market failures originating from the public goods nature of healthcare services, and the large health externalities they generate.
The Project will generate benefits for society through the provision of improved hospital and emergency care services. It will also contribute to improving the infrastructure capacities of the local and regional healthcare system, allow for increased resilience and effectiveness in addressing the evolving healthcare needs of the population. A more resilient healthcare system will also contribute to sustaining adequate social, living and working conditions for the population. The immediate outcome of the project will be better quality, safer and more efficient healthcare services.
The Project is in line with the EU - Serbia Stabilisation and Association Agreement and will contribute to the Serbian Government's objective to implement a reform programme, aimed at bringing the Serbian healthcare system in line with the EU acquis and relevant EU standards.
The Project will address several NDICI priority areas such as resilient, sustainable and integrated economies; resilient, fair and inclusive societies; research and innovation and health cooperation.
The Project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and a long-term maturity option, enhancing the high impact of this project to Serbia.
As the project involves the rehabilitation, extension, reconstruction and equipping of four tertiary care hospitals, it may fall within the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the EIA Directive and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control. Buildings planned for new construction will obtain the EDGE certification (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) which shall confirm savings in operational energy, water savings and savings in embodied energy. Environmental impact assessments and biodiversity assessments in Serbia (including screening and approval processes) are conducted according to the National Law.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
