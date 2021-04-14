BGK SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The operation provides good quality social and affordable housing in Poland for moderate income households who cannot afford market rates. The operation contributes (directly or indirectly) to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The operation addresses a number of market failures, in particular the lack of available social housing supply (the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income people). It generates significant positive externalities, by reducing poverty, increasing social inclusion and reducing urban sprawl. The EIB loan is perfectly aligned with BGK's affordable housing financing programs and will facilitate the implementation of affordable housing developments throughout Poland by providing a favourable, long-term funding source. Moreover, it will complement funding from both public sector and private sector entities. The EIB also provided insight that enabled shaping the operation in an optimal way to address BGK's needs and the EIB's eligibility and policy criteria.