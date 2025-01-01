Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
“Our Future: Building a greener and brighter Europe” exhibition 2025

This section features the imagination of our EIB Group children. Inspired by the EIB Group’s eight priorities, our artistic initiative “Building a greener and brighter Europe” encouraged children to think about how we can work together to create a sustainable future.

3 to 8 years old 9 to 17 years old
(aged 4)
Lena P
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Maria Veronika M
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Antonio N
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Francisco N
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Maria G
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Theo L
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Lucia B
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Carla K
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Gabriel T
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 4)
Charlotte T
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Izabela G
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Katerina P
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Isidor W
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 5)
Lola G
(aged 5)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Clotilde P
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Lucie M
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Daniel A
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Maria Ana C
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Daria K
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Toma B
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Anastasia C
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Antoine M
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Carlo A
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 5)
Martino B
(aged 5)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Domenico B
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Aras R
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Emma B
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 5)
Pelayo M
(aged 5)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Ariadni K
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Renia S
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Emanuel S
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Lara B
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Dario P
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 4)
Clara P
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Nilde P
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Rodrigo D
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Lana H
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Ingrid H
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Christopher C
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Thomas C
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 4)
Kup N
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Paul B
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Sofia B
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Carolina P
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 5)
Agathe R
(aged 5)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 3)
Louis A
(aged 3)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Phileas L
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 4)
Ira L
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Ella N
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 4)
Maia D
(aged 4)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 3)
Jade K
(aged 3)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 7)
Martin R
(aged 7)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 8)
Jeanne R
(aged 8)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 6)
Vittoria C
(aged 6)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 12)
Tomas N
(aged 12)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Eva G
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Alexandra C
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Nikolaos K
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 12)
Foteini Sofia K
(aged 12)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Flora P
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 13)
Juliette K
(aged 13)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Biel R
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Michelle T
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Vivienne Y
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Philippa Y
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 13)
Lorenzo R
(aged 13)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Federico V
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 14)
Sophia A
(aged 14)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Gil L
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Emma B
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Anna K
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 14)
Aiko A
(aged 14)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Lucia T
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Mateusz B
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Isabella C
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Emmeline T
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Elena P
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Maxime B
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Candela M
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Juliette P
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Elena R
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 12)
Ethan S
(aged 12)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Maranda M
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 17)
Maryam M
(aged 17)
©EIB
Download original
(Aged 13)
Zakariya M
(Aged 13)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 13)
Anastasiia M
(aged 13)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 9)
Danil M
(aged 9)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 11)
Caterina P
(aged 11)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Inara G
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original
(aged 10)
Zenep T
(aged 10)
©EIB
Download original

Copyright information

Declaration concerning copyright

Reproduction of the photographs published on the EIB website for non-commercial purposes is generally authorised, provided that the source is mentioned (refer to the information provided below each of the images).

For reproduction for other (particularly commercial) purposes, however, please note that prior authorisation is necessary. Would you kindly submit your request using the contact form, whereupon details will be given of how the photographs may be used.

Copyright notice

The European Investment Bank maintains this website to enhance public access to information about its role and activities. Reproduction is authorised, except for commercial purposes, provided the source is acknowledged.

Some documents on this website might contain links to websites of other organisations. Please note that these links do not engage the responsibility of the EIB and that we do not control and cannot guarantee the relevance, timeliness or accuracy of these outside materials.