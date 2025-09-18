The Albanian city of Durrës has witnessed the rise and fall of empires. From Roman legions to crusading knights, all recognised the importance of this major seaport. Today, it is a key hub along Corridor VIII — a 1 500-kilometre transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas that runs through Italy, Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria. This corridor is part of a larger European transport project that is improving economic connections across the continent.

Albania’s railways, however, have suffered from decades of underinvestment, with limited service for passengers and freight. Today, most travellers use cars and most shipping is done with trucks. This causes congestion and pollution, especially in coastal cities like Durrës.

“Both passenger and freight rail service are barely operational in Albania, with only a few sections in use,” says Denis Jakubik, an EIB Advisory project manager.

The railway from Durrës to Rrogozhinë, located in central Albania, will be restored after receiving financial and technical assistance from the European Investment Bank.