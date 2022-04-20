Description

Are policies to tackle climate change good news for the economy? What kind of impact do people expect in their daily lives?

The fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey shows that a majority of Europeans are confident that climate policies will improve their quality of life and create jobs.

What Europeans think:

A majority of Europeans believe that climate policies are a source of economic growth

Policies to tackle climate change will create more jobs than they eliminate

61% think that climate policies will improve their quality of life

25% fear they could lose their job because it will become incompatible with the need to mitigate climate change

People do not expect the climate crisis to be over anytime soon - 66% feel that climate change will still be a serious issue by 2050.

Read the latest survey to find out what people see as the most effective way to address the climate emergency and what kind of impact they expect from government policies in their daily lives.