    4 Mai 2004

Beschreibung

The European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the World Bank today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing donor coordination in the Middle East and North Africa / Southern Mediterranean region. The agreement signed in Brussels by senior officials from the three institutions will lead to a more focused and complementary approach at all levels from programme implementation to aid programming and overall policies.