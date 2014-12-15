  • Publikationsinformationen

Das Projekt „Aufbau eines Inkubators für Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologien in Palästina (PICTI)“ erhielt finanzielle Unterstützung aus dem FEMIP-Treuhandfonds und soll einen Beitrag zum Wachstum und zur Entwicklung des palästinensischen IKT-Sektors leisten. Das Inkubatorunternehmen wurde dazu beraten, wie es möglichst effizient vielversprechende Neugründungen für die Inkubationsphase finden und begleiten kann, um mehr palästinensischen Start-ups den Weg in den IKT-Sektor zu ebnen. Die Beratung umfasste Coachings und Schulungen sowie die Einrichtung von Prozessen und Verfahren, um zu gewährleisten, dass das vermittelte Wissen dauerhaft angewendet wird.