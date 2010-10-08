Publikationsinformationen 8 Okt. 2010 PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) italiano (IT) Beschreibung Tätigkeit der EIB-Gruppe Förderung des emissionsarmen Wachstums in den Entwicklungsländern Gemeinsam für ein grüneres Afrika Wirtschaft und Menschenrechte Aktuelles in Kürze Innerhalb der EU Gepäck auf dem Amsterdamer Flughafen schnell beim Fluggast Digitales Kino auf dem Vormarsch Stockholmer PPP-Krankenhausprojekt mit Nobel-Flair Öffentlich-private Partnerschaften: Bedarf an Beratungskompetenz steigt Ausserhalb der EU Größter Infrastrukturfonds im Mittelmeerraum Mittelmeer-Solarplan für sichere Energieversorgung und Umweltschutz Keine Entwicklung ohne Wasser GENEMARK: Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe in Afrika Interne Angelegenheiten EIB-Foren in Istanbul und Warschau Amtsantritt von zwei neuen Vizepräsidenten Ernennungen im Senior Management der Bank Neue Veröffentlichungen der EIB Das könnte Sie auch interessieren … 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 Juli 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 Juli 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.