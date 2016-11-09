Publikationsinformationen 9 Nov. 2016 Tags Klima und Umwelt PDF English (EN) français (FR) Deutsch (DE) Beschreibung Die EIB förderte die erneuerbaren Energien 2015 mit insgesamt 3,45 Milliarden Euro. Das könnte Sie auch interessieren … 4 August 2025 Investigations Activity Report 2024 The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. 31 Juli 2025 Trust funds in action This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners. 22 Juli 2025 EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 – An independent evaluation This independent evaluation of the EIB Group's Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) assesses how it helped position the Group as the EU climate bank and how the Roadmap was implemented.