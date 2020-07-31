  • Publikationsinformationen

    31 Juli 2020

Diese Publikation ist veraltet. Hier geht es zur aktuellen Version.

Beschreibung

In den Leitlinien für die Tätigkeit des Beratenden Ausschusses für Ernennungen sind die Bestimmungen für die Arbeitsweise dieses Ausschusses der Europäischen Investitionsbank festgelegt.