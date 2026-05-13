Description

Gender responsive public procurement is a strategic approach that uses public purchasing as a lever to promote gender equality, social inclusion and sustainable development. By integrating gender considerations throughout the procurement cycle – from planning and market engagement to contract award and performance monitoring – public spending can deliver not only economic value but also meaningful social impact. This approach reflects the European Investment Bank’s commitment to aligning procurement with broader policy objectives, including the European Union’s gender equality priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 12.7 (Sustainable Public Procurement).

This guidance note provides a practical framework to help EIB promoters and other counterparties integrate gender objectives into procurement processes in line with EIB policies and applicable national legal frameworks. It sets out voluntary measures and step by step guidance that can be applied across sectors and project contexts, including a Gender Responsive Public Procurement Roadmap with 11 key steps. The guidance aims to raise awareness, strengthen capacity and support collaboration among procurement professionals, gender experts, project promoters and suppliers, helping ensure that EIB financed projects are not only technically and financially sound, but also socially inclusive and equitable.