Description
The European economy is under pressure. Growth is slowing and competitive challenges are rising, all while EU firms navigate the demands of the green transition. Coordinated support from national governments and EU institutions proved critical after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Europe to bolster its resilience to future shocks and spurring the investment needed to transform and modernise the economy. As a result, progress was made in digitalisation, energy efficiency, decarbonisation and reinforcing supply chains.
The pace of change needs to accelerate, however, even as investment becomes harder to sustain. To remain competitive, the European Union and its members need to improve productivity, encourage innovation, address skill gaps, develop new technologies and supporting young, dynamic firms. The report, which is based on the EIB Group’s annual Investment Survey, provides insights on how EU firms are dealing with these pressures, and whether they are taking the necessary steps to transform their businesses.
The report’s Key Findings are available here.
Contents
- Part I Sustaining investment in challenging times
- Part II Accelerating transformation for competitiveness
- Data annex
- Glossary of terms and acronyms
Please see our related story: EIB Investment Report: Transforming for competitiveness
All publications in this series
- EIB Investment Report 2025/2026
-
Investment Report 2025/26 –
Executive Summary
- EIB Investment Report 2024/2025
-
Investment Report 2024/2025 –
Executive Summary
- EIB Investment Report 2023/2024 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2022/2023
- Investment Report 2022/2023 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2021/2022
- Investment Report 2021/2022 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2020/2021: Building a smart and green Europe in the COVID-19 era
- EIB Investment Report 2020/2021 - Key findings: Building a smart and green Europe in the COVID-19 era
- EIB Investment Report 2019/2020: accelerating Europe's transformation
- EIB Investment Report 2019/2020 - Key Findings : accelerating Europe's transformation
- EIB Investment Report 2018/2019
- EIB Investment Report 2018/2019 - Key Findings
- EIB Investment Report 2017/2018
- EIB Investment Report 2017/2018 - Key Findings
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe 2016
- Investing in competitiveness
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe 2015
- Investment and Investment Finance in Europe
- Investment and growth in the time of climate change
- EIB Papers Volume 16. n°2/2011
- EIB Papers Volume 16. n°1/2011
- Financing infrastructure - A review of the 2010 EIB Conference in Economics and Finance
- EIB Papers Volume 15. n°1/2010
- EIB Papers Volume 15. n°2/2010
- The knowledge economy in Europe, A review of the 2009 EIB Conference in Economics and Finance
- EIB Papers Volume 14. n°1/2009
- EIB Papers Volume 14. n°2/2009
- EIB Papers Volume 13. n°1/2008
- EIB Papers Volume 13. n°2/2008
- 2008 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- 2007 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 12. n°1/2007
- EIB Papers Volume 12. n°2/2007
- 2006 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 11. n°1/2006
- EIB Papers Volume 11. n°2/2006
- 2005 Annual Economic Report on Partner Countries
- EIB Papers Volume 10. n°1/2005
- EIB Papers Volume 10. n°2/2005
- EIB Papers Volume 09. n°1/2004
- EIB Papers Volume 09. n°2/2004
- EIB Papers Volume 08. n°1/2003
- EIB Papers Volume 08. n°2/2003
- EIB Papers Volume 07. n°1/2002
- EIB Papers Volume 07. n°2/2002
- EIB Papers Volume 06. n°2/2001
- EIB Papers Volume 06. n°1/2001
- EIB Papers Volume 05. n°1/2000
- EIB Papers Volume 05. n°2/2000
- EIB Papers Volume 04. n°2/1999
- EIB Papers Volume 04. n°1/1999
- EIB Papers Volume 03. n°2/1998
- EIB Papers Volume 03. n°1/1998
- EIB Papers Volume 02. n°2/1997
- EIB Papers Volume 02. n°1/1997
- EIB Papers Volume 01. n°1/1996