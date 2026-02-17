TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Ort
Beschreibung
The project refers to a Lending Envelope under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) of the InvestEU programme for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations, eligible including: 1.2 Future Tech; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirements defined by the specific financing sources forming part of the Envelope. The Lending Envelope will be implemented in EU Member States as well as in other countries contributing to the InvestEU programme. The investments to be financed are expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2032, unless the facility is extended.
Ziele
The aim is to provide venture debt finance to acceptable counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1000 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 17/02/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).