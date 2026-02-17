Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III

Referenz: 20250870
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Ort

Beschreibung

The project refers to a Lending Envelope under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) of the InvestEU programme for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations, eligible including: 1.2 Future Tech; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirements defined by the specific financing sources forming part of the Envelope. The Lending Envelope will be implemented in EU Member States as well as in other countries contributing to the InvestEU programme. The investments to be financed are expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2032, unless the facility is extended.

Ziele

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to acceptable counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Sektor(en)

  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1000 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 17/02/2026

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

EU-Länder Dienstleistungen