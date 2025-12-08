CO-INVESTMENT DWS EV HOME CHARGING INFRA FRANCE

Referenz: 20250697

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DWS INVESTMENT SA

The operation consists in a co-investment alongside Sustainable Growth Infra Fund managed by DWS to support the deployment of electric vehicles charging infrastructure points in cooperatives, social housing and offices in France.

Ziele

The aim is to provide the essential electric vehicle charging infrastructure in collective housing, to enable the affordable and sustainable growth of the electric vehicle sector in France. The co-investment will be used to finance the short and medium-term capital expenditure needed to deploy indoor charging solutions in co-ownerships, with a secondary focus on connection points in social housing.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 27 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 79 million

Umweltaspekte

Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the co-investment vehicle will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung