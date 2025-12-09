Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Referenz: 20250692
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

SID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA

Ort

Beschreibung

Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.

Ziele

The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 9/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Slowenien Stadtentwicklung