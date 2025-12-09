SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Referenz: 20250692

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA

Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.

Ziele

The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 9/12/2025