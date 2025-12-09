SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA
Ort
Beschreibung
Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.
Ziele
The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.
Sektor(en)
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 9/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).