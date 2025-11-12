PIRAEUS BANK L4SMES SECURITY & DEFENCE

Referenz: 20250612

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PIRAEUS BANK SA

The operation is a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. At least 50% of the total amount will target enterprises active in the security and defence sector.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps in Greece, with a focus on companies that are active in the security and defence sector.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 12/11/2025