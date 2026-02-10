A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II

Referenz: 20250575

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

A2A SPA

The project is an investment programme (the "Project") for the reinforcement and modernisation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks in Italy, in the municipalities within the Metropolitan City of Milan, during the period 2026-2030.

Ziele

The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the resilience of the network, the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 303 million

Umweltaspekte

The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages below the threshold for screening set out in the national legislation, as per the provisions of Article 4(3) of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. As a result, none of the schemes will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 13/03/2026