BEW DISTRICT HEATING AND SUPPLY BERLIN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Oktober 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBEW BERLINER ENERGIE WARME GMBH
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns investments into the district heating network and heat supply in the city of Berlin.
Ziele
The aim is to finance several investments in the Berlin district heat system, such as: modernisation and extension of the district heating network including low-carbon and renewable heat supply.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 800 million
Umweltaspekte
The key objectives aim at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lower air pollution. Modernising the district heating systems will prevent heat losses, increase security of supply while extension will avoid installation of individual heating systems often based on fossil fuels. Investments in more sustainable heat generation including heat pumps and waste heat usage will replace existing coal-based heat generation.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter is a fully publicly-owned undertaking. He has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC and/or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. German legislation transposing relevant EU Directives includes "Sektorenverordnung" (SektVO) of the Gesetz gegen Wettbewerbsbeschränkungen GWB).
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).