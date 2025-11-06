NUCLEARELECTRICA CERNAVODA REHABILITATION

Referenz: 20250452

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA

The project will extend the operational life of Unit 1 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. It will modernise the facility to enable operations for another full life cycle. The refurbishment will include replacing key components, upgrading systems and carrying out construction works.

Ziele

The aim is to replace life-limiting components, modernise the facility, update the systems and upgrade safety measures to enable operations for another life cycle.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 800 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 3200 million

Umweltaspekte

The project has undergone an environmental impact assessment (EIA), which included public consultations and consideration of the transboundary context. The main potential impacts are primarily temporary and related to construction activities, such as air emissions, noise, dust, health and safety risks, hazardous materials and waste, and workers’ exposure to harmful substances. During the operational phase, potential impacts include thermal pollution, stress under drought conditions, and emissions during normal operation and accident scenarios. However, with mitigation measures in place, including good construction and operational practices, monitoring and remedial actions, the environmental effects are not considered significant. The project also offers environmental benefits by avoiding CO₂ emissions through continued stable baseload low-carbon electricity generation. The competent authority issued its decision in July 2025.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a state-owned company operating in the utilities sector (electricity). The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 6/11/2025