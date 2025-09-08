BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Referenz: 20250434

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

This operation is dedicated to 100% sustainable housing across Spain. All projects will adhere to the EIB's climate action guidelines, with a primary focus on energy efficiency initiatives - specifically, the new construction of NZEBs+ (Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings and beyond). These projects will be undertaken by real estate developers, private individuals, and housing associations.

Ziele

The aim is to support climate projects in sectors supporting both national and European targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions. As such, the project meets the EIB and EU Taxonomy requirements and supports EU objectives in terms of climate action and diversification of energy supply.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 286 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung