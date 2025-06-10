TECH EU PETIT FORESTIER GREEN FLEET DEPLOYMENT

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutGROUPE PETIT FORESTIER SAS
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the investment carried out by Groupe Petit Forestier in the deployment of a green commercial fleet across several EU countries over the period 2026-2028.
Ziele
The aim is to support the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of foodstuffs, medical products, and other goods whose quality and preservation depend on the cold chain. It also includes non-refrigerated vehicles used for the transport of general merchandise. This initiative contributes to the decarbonisation of road transport and encourages the early adoption of clean vehicle technologies.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 389 million
Umweltaspekte
The project is expected to generate positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants, and noise. It does not fall under the scope of the EIA Directive and is not expected to have significant adverse environmental effects.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed as a private company not subject to EU public procurement rules. If this assessment changes during appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to apply the relevant legislation.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 10/06/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).