TECHEU VD OQTECH (IEU TI 2)

Referenz: 20250291

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

OQ TECHNOLOGY SARL

The project relates to the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in the continuous development of its LEO satellite telecommunications technology in line with international mobile communication standards, as well as the acquisition, insurance and launch of 22 satellites and investments in hosted payloads in 14 additional satellites owned by third parties to complete its initial constellation.

Ziele

The project's objectives are to deploy satellite communication infrastructures targeting underserved regions worldwide and to foster European innovation. It supports the growth of a leading European player in satellite communications, aiming to deliver narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services and direct-to-mobile (D2M) connectivity for terrestrial 5G devices from space. The financing strengthens the EU's strategic "New Space" industry and is aligned with European space policy and autonomy goals.

Sektor(en)

Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 25 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 83 million

Umweltaspekte

The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities to be carried out in existing facilities already approved for these purposes. These specific R&D activities are not mentioned explicitly in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU).

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/12/2025