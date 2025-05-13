Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EU-EGYPT TANMIYA GROWTH FUND II

Referenz: 20250281
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TCV FUND MANAGER BV

Ort

Beschreibung

This operation seeks to support private sector development in Egypt and is expected to foster trade between the EU and Egypt, in sectors supporting EU's Global Gateway priorities.

Ziele

The key project objectives include supporting the development of the private sector in Egypt, by increasing access to patient risk capital for - and providing managerial value-add to - local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This is expected to support the growth and institutionalisation of Egyptian private companies that are mostly family owned in the target segment. The fund will build on the strategy adopted in an inaugural fund. The fund manager will aim to create value through a hands-on approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies as well as enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and implementing appropriate digitalisation measures.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 150 million (EUR 128 million)

Umweltaspekte

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Auftragsvergabe

N/A

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 13/05/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ägypten Dienstleistungen