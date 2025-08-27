EU-AFRICA ADENIA ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH FUND

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Mai 2025
Ort
Beschreibung
This operation supports the growth of companies in Africa with strong commercial links with Europe, operating in sectors aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU priorities in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the EU Bank, the EIB will lead the Team Europe effort to catalyse both private and public sector investors with 80% of the total commitments to the new fund expected to come from EU investors.
Ziele
The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.
Kommentar(e)
N/A
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Umweltaspekte
The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 27/08/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).