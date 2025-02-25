PLK GDYNIA CHYLONIA - SLUPSK

Referenz: 20250225

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 7 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA

Modernisation, including track duplication, of the electrified rail line no 202, of a length of approximately 100 km, in the section Gdynia Chylonia - Slupsk.

Ziele

The project aims to improve the quality of rail services in Poland, promote freight transport by rail and facilitate a shift in passenger traffic towards rail. The project will advance sustainable transport in alignment with the objectives of the European Union. The project is located in less-developed regions. By establishing high-quality transport infrastructure, the project will significantly contribute to the development of these areas.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 400 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1500 million

Umweltaspekte

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in the market that are most appropriately met by rail.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 5/06/2025