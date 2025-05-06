IPTO NORTH EAST AEGEAN INTERCONNECTION

Referenz: 20250178

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 7 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPER

Electricity interconnection of the islands of Lemnos, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, and Skyros to the mainland transmission grid (via Nea Santa in the area of Thrace to the north, and via Aliveri in the Evia island to the east), and to the Dodecanese islands grid (via Mastichari in the Kos island to the south). The connection will be mainly established through alternating current (AC) 150 kV cable interconnectors and 150 kV gas insulated (GIS) substations.

Ziele

The project contributes to the energy and climate policy objectives of the European Union and Greece. It is expected to eliminate the electrical isolation of the concerned islands, ensure a more efficient, reliable and clean electricity supply in comparison to the status quo (local diesel or high-fuel oil power stations), improve security of supply, increase the hosting capacity for connection of Renewable Energy Sources ("RES") in the region, contribute to the further economic development of the concerned islands, particularly via tourism.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 420 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1543 million

Umweltaspekte

Most of the project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives)

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 6/05/2025