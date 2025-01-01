DOLOMITI ENERGIA RINNOVABILI & RETI GREEN LOAN

Referenz: 20250101

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DOLOMITI ENERGIA HOLDING SPA

The project will finance investments in electricity networks and renewable energy for 2025-2028.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The project will also contribute to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system. Some of the plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, and contribute to developing less-developed regions.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 282 million

Umweltaspekte

The individual electricity generation plants and most of their ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine the need for an EIA. Only two out of the seven renewable energy plants underwent a full EIA process, while the remaining five were screened out by the competent authorities. Some of the electricity distribution schemes may fall under Annex II of the aforementioned Directive. Overhead transmission and distribution lines, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to undergo an EIA process. Most solar PV and wind projects are fully permitted, while the remaining projects are at advanced development stage. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 21/03/2025