AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Referenz: 20250066

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

AGSM AIM SPA

The loan will support the promoter's investment plan to modernise and expand the electricity distribution network in north-eastern Italy. The project will be implemented between 2025 and 2029.

Ziele

The aim is to improve the network's resilience to adverse climate events and improve the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 120 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 170 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 18/07/2025