AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 März 2025
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.
Ziele
The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
Umweltaspekte
This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).
Auftragsvergabe
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 24/09/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).