AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Referenz: 20250053

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 März 2025

The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ziele

The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei

Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation

Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 350 million

Umweltaspekte

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).

Auftragsvergabe

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 24/09/2025