ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutINSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD
Ort
Beschreibung
This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.
Ziele
The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 250 million (EUR 214 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 800 million (EUR 683 million)
Umweltaspekte
The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).