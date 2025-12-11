TECHEU VD AMSILK ADVANCED MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAMSILK GMBH
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the promoter's investment plan 2026–2028. More specifically, it concerns: i) capital expenditure (capex, 65% of project costs) for an innovative industrial-scale line for spider silk protein-based fibre production, including spinning and yarning, chemical recycling, and industrial infrastructure, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). This investment will be located at a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) facility in Lovosice, Czech Republic. ii) research, development, and innovation (RDI, 35% of project costs), to be carried out at the AMSilk pilot plant in Neuried, Germany.
Ziele
The project includes deployment of technologies as well as RDI activities for the production and downstream processing of innovative spider silk protein. The promoter is an innovative company developing lower environmental footprint alternatives to traditional materials and fossil-based ingredients in their respective markets, aiming to achieve industrial volumes of high-quality products with a low environmental impact.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 94 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).