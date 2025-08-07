SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240894

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SQIM SRL

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Ziele

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 15 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 34 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 3/12/2025