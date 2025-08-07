SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSQIM SRL
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.
Ziele
The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 34 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 3/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).