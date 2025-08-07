Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240894
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

SQIM SRL

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Ziele

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 15 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 34 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 3/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 August 2025
3 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Industrie