TECHEU VD TRICARES (IEU TI)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTRICARES SAS
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, including product development and clinical trials.
Ziele
The aim is to develop an innovative transcatheter tricuspid valve to treat tricuspid regurgitation.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 54 million
Umweltaspekte
The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).