TECHEU VD TRICARES (IEU TI)

Referenz: 20240862

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TRICARES SAS

The project will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, including product development and clinical trials.

Ziele

The aim is to develop an innovative transcatheter tricuspid valve to treat tricuspid regurgitation.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 20 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 54 million

Umweltaspekte

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung