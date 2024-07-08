SOCIAL HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMME PT

Referenz: 20240708

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 März 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA

The project will support the Portuguese Government's programme "First Right - Support Programme for Access to Housing" to rehabilitate more than 50,000 housing units in the country.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to ensure adequate and decent housing for the neediest families and the most vulnerable groups across the country.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 5000 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 2/12/2024