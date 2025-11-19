MAV RAIL INFRA MODERNIZATION PROGRAMME

Referenz: 20240672

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Dezember 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MAV PALYAMUKODTETESI ZRT,MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION AND TRANSPORT - HUNGARY

The project includes several schemes to upgrade and rehabilitate Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and suburban railway lines, investments in traffic control, signalling and power supply for railway lines, as well as the purchase of various railway maintenance vehicles and equipment.

Ziele

The project is expected to improve the quality of rail services and promote rail travel in Hungary. It will help prevent a shift from rail to road, reducing negative impacts on the local environment such as greenhouse gas emissions. It will also deliver environmental and safety benefits and generate savings in vehicle operating costs. By contributing to interoperability within the EU railway system, the project is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of rail compared with other modes and thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is mainly located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions and, by improving access, will support regional development. Some schemes aim to increase the capacity of existing lines and remove bottlenecks, enabling traffic growth. On sections where works allow higher maximum speeds or prevent speed reductions, the project may also generate time savings for passengers.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

HUF 382796 million (EUR 1001 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

HUF 765593 million (EUR 2002 million)

Umweltaspekte

The project will consist of multiple schemes and their compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 19/11/2025