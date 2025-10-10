BPCE SME AND MIDCAP & CLIMATE ACTION

Referenz: 20240564

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BPCE

Transaction description The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with BPCE, one of France’s leading banking groups, to strengthen financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps across the country. At least 70% of the loan envelope will be allocated to SMEs.

Ziele

The transaction supports the policy goals of both the EIB and the EU, with a focus on priority sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, agri-food value chains, sustainable transport and the circular economy. Half of the final beneficiaries will be involved in projects contributing to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) in France. This ensures that a substantial share of the financing will support efforts to mitigate climate change and enhance environmental sustainability.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 350 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 10/10/2025