REGION SUD EDUCATION III

Referenz: 20240516

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

REGION PROVENCE-ALPES-COTE-D'AZUR

The project involves the construction and renovation of the upper-secondary schools under the responsibility of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-D'Azur Region in France.

Ziele

The aim is to modernise and upgrade schools in the region to meet evolving local needs, enhance reception facilities for high school students, strengthen the infrastructure's resilience to climate change impacts, and improve the energy efficiency of the region's school buildings.

Sektor(en)

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 417 million

Umweltaspekte

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU)does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will further verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be also verified during the appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 21/07/2025