ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM - SUB SAHARAN AFRICA

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutIPT POWERTECH GROUP (HOLDING) SAL
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance energy efficiency projects developed by IPT Powertech in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Ziele
The aim is to modernise the energy facilities serving cellular telecommunications towers and datacentres across several countries in the Region.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Umweltaspekte
Each facility to be financed will likely be very small and should have very little negative impact on the environment. However, the developer will be contractually bound to carry out the works and ensure maintenance activities in accordance with the national legislation in force and the principles of the European directives. The implementation of the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The cumulative impact could instead generate significant environmental benefits. The project, which involves the installation of solar panel and battery power systems to complement or replace diesel generators, is expected to save fuel (diesel) and reduce CO2 emissions.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 20/02/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).