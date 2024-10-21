Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240495
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 25 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 78 million

Umweltaspekte

The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.

Auftragsvergabe

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Deutschland Dienstleistungen