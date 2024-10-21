TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Oktober 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).
Ziele
The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 78 million
Umweltaspekte
The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.
Auftragsvergabe
The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).