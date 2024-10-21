TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240495

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH

The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 25 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 78 million

Umweltaspekte

The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.

Auftragsvergabe

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung