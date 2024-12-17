DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 November 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutDRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the promoter's corporate R&D programme in its Medical Division for the period of 2025-2026 with a particular focus on connected health devices.
Additionality and Impact
The financing of this project supports medical technology RDI activities which generate significant positive knowledge externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products, and services and through skills development. The financing will contribute to upgrading and improving medical treatment. The operation supports the development of connected medical devices within hospital environments, thus contributing to better workflows in acute care as the promoter is active in patient surveillance and monitoring. The promoter's research activities target investment gaps in medical technology. The Borrower is a relatively small sized company and competing on a global scale against large non-EU conglomerates. The EIB provides access to financing on a long-term basis that will allow the Borrower to pursue medical RDI investments which by nature span over longer periods and for which financial success is more uncertain.
Ziele
The aim is to support R&D and new product improvements of critical care medical devices to be used in acute care departments.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 248 million
Umweltaspekte
The project concerns investments in that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 24/03/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).