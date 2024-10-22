DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

Referenz: 20240417

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 September 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DEPARTEMENT DU CALVADOS

The loan will finance the multiannual investment programme of the Department of Calvados (Fr) under its Low Carbon Strategic Programme involving the new construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of secondary schools, public buildings used by students as well as the related administrative buildings.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical adaptation, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, thereby improving the provision of secondary education. By supporting activities in the field of education, the project will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity, as well as climate and environmental externalities.





Ziele

The aim is to provide good quality education, by adapting the secondary school facilities to the changes in the local demand. The project will also strengthen the resilience of school infrastructure to the risks of climate change and improve energy efficiency.

Sektor(en)

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 110 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 220 million

Umweltaspekte

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The EIB will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. At this stage some contracts (studies) might already have been signed but this will be verified during the appraisal.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 27/11/2024