MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22 April 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutMEVA ENERGY AB
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance the construction and/or optimisation including RDI costs of up to five plants for thermo-chemical conversion of biomass to produce renewable biogas in countries eligible under InvestEU.
Ziele
The project aims to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as furniture, non-ferrous metals and paper by replacing fossil gas with renewable biogas. Furthermore, by producing biochar as by-product, the project will improve soil health, reduce atmospheric carbon, and thus achieve negative emissions.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 5/08/2025
