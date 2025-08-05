MEVA ENERGY SCALE-UP SUPPORT (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20240412

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22 April 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MEVA ENERGY AB

The project will finance the construction and/or optimisation including RDI costs of up to five plants for thermo-chemical conversion of biomass to produce renewable biogas in countries eligible under InvestEU.

Ziele

The project aims to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as furniture, non-ferrous metals and paper by replacing fossil gas with renewable biogas. Furthermore, by producing biochar as by-product, the project will improve soil health, reduce atmospheric carbon, and thus achieve negative emissions.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 80 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 5/08/2025