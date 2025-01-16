Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Referenz: 20240372
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of a framework loan to support Santander in the financing of renewable energy projects in Italy, Spain and the European Union.

Ziele

The project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy generation, primarily involving solar photovoltaic and wind power, and it will contribute to EU energy objectives.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 670 million

Umweltaspekte

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to be selected in order to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Auftragsvergabe

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 13/11/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Januar 2025
13 November 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Spanien EU-Länder Energie