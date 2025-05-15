Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION III CO-FINANCING

Referenz: 20240315
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 September 2024

Ort

Beschreibung

The project consists in a co-investment facility of up to EUR 70m alongside Eiffel Energy Transition III, an infrastructure debt programme managed by Eiffel Investment Group. The EIB facility will be used to co-finance small European-based renewable energy projects proposed by Eiffel Energy Transition III programme.

Ziele

The aim is to develop renewable energy plants and energy efficiency schemes. These will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1000 million

Umweltaspekte

Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 31/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Mai 2025
31 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

