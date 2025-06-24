NATIXIS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE

Referenz: 20240252

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 Mai 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

NATIXIS

The project will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation linked risk sharing (LRS) transaction.

Ziele

The operation will support Natixis in providing certain types of guarantees (Advance & Performance Bonds) in relation to the obligations of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the supply of wind farms and the related wind value chain components (e.g. turbines, grid connection's infrastructures, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors)

Kommentar(e)

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the Final Recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 250 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 4000 million

Umweltaspekte

The aim is to support the European Union's wind energy sector through the supply of wind farm and the related wind value chain components (such as turbines, grid connection's infrastructure, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors). The Lending Envelope is a dedicated Guarantee Programme to allow banks to provide additional guarantees related to supply contracts of wind energy equipment manufacturers in the EU. The envelope is expected to mobilise ca. EUR 8bn of investments into wind power related equipment. The sub-operations will be limited to manufacturing companies with production and/or assembly capacity in the EU for the supply of wind farm and related value chain components (such as grid connectors and transformers) be used in wind energy projects in the EU.

Auftragsvergabe

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 24/06/2025