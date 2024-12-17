Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Referenz: 20240230
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

Ort

Beschreibung

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Ziele

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 20/08/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Dezember 2024
20 August 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Niederlande Durchleitungsdarlehen