QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Oktober 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSTICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND
Ort
Beschreibung
The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.
Ziele
The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 20/08/2025
