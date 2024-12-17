QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Referenz: 20240230

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Ziele

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 20/08/2025