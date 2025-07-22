BNDES BRAZIL WATER AND SANITATION

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 Juni 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBANCO NACIONAL DE DESENVOLVIMENTO E
Ort
Beschreibung
Loan through Brazil's development bank to partly finance investment projects in the water and sewerage sector located throughout the country.
Ziele
This project will improve access to water and sanitation services in Brazil. The purpose of this programme is to support achieving Brazil's national objectives under its "Sanitation National Plan" (Plano Nacional de Saneamento Básico) and its new "Sanitation Legal Framework" (novo Marco Legal do Saneamento) approved by Lei n. 14,026/2020, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals numbers 3, 6, 11, 13, 14 and 17. The loan will be used for the rehabilitation, expansion and construction of water and wastewater infrastructure and expansion of services to unconnected customers.
Sektor(en)
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
Umweltaspekte
Significant environmental and social risks are not expected at this stage. Compliance with the national legislation and the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during Appraisal and subsequent allocations. The schemes are expected to have some minor environmental impacts during construction and no negative residual impact in the operational phase. The project's residual negative impacts during construction and operation are limited and offset by the expected positive impacts.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 22/07/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).