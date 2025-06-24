HESSE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15 März 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNot disclosed.
Ort
Beschreibung
The loan will finance an investment programme for high-energy efficient rented social and affordable housing (new constructions and retrofitting) as well as associated infrastructure by a large housing provider operating in towns throughout the German federal state of Hessen in 2024-2030.
Ziele
Demand and need for social and affordable housing throughout Hessen appears very robust. In particular, the Frankfurt-Rhein-Main metropolitan region has experienced a strong population growth, which is expected to continue. Frankfurt am Main is the fifth largest city in Germany and one of the country's economic hubs.
Sektor(en)
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Umweltaspekte
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 24/06/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).